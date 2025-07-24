Morling Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 804 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.45. 3,673,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,615,752. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $248.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna set a $265.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

