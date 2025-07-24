Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Stake Increased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $158.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,048. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $151.90 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.26. The stock has a market cap of $371.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.17.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

