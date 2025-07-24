Morling Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.05.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $494.29. The stock had a trading volume of 514,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,861. The company has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $532.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.75.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

