Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,408 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $110.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,962. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 904,305 shares in the company, valued at $82,924,768.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.