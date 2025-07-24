Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,616,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.2% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Pfizer worth $471,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

