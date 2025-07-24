CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.970-2.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.966. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CocaCola has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.07.
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
