Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $96.33. 4,826,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,284,908. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $216,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 628,318 shares in the company, valued at $61,851,623.92. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,696 shares of company stock valued at $12,222,245 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

