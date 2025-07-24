Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 21,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.77. The stock had a trading volume of 357,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,629. The company has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $217.52 and a one year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

