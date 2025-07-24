Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Increased by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.9% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Bank of America by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.89. 7,137,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,220,516. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $49.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $368.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.