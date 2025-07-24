Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.7% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,853. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $217.52 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

