Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.542. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0 billion-$10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.0 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.450-10.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.79.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $9.36 on Thursday, hitting $229.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,232. Honeywell International has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.