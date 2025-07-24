Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77,047 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments comprises 1.1% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.03% of SEI Investments worth $99,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 611,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,050. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.66.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.72 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 27.77%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,750,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,233.60. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $4,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,645. The trade was a 78.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,126 shares of company stock valued at $19,638,659 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

