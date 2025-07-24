Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,211 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $41,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $2,045,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $624,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,633.35. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $300,876.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,002.96. The trade was a 14.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

