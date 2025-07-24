Davis Rea LTD. Makes New Investment in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS)

Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,467 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $52,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $56.97. 164,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.7996 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 94.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

