Corps Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $914,090,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 44.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,950,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,913 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,525. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1644 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

