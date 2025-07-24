Royce & Associates LP Buys 203,447 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,447 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $45,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 463,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,750,000 after buying an additional 236,556 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 242,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 24,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 24,780.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $111.54. 178,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.37. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $181.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.14 and a beta of 1.62.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 438.32% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

Get Our Latest Report on FTAI

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, insider Stacy Kuperus bought 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.90 per share, with a total value of $100,982.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 88,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,496.70. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Moreno bought 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 231,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,969,441.55. This trade represents a 2.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,715 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.