The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $125.77. 747,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,964. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

