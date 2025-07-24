77,081 Shares in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC) Acquired by Brookwood Investment Group LLC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned 5.93% of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 213,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 44,607 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000.

MMSC stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,187. First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $25.13 million, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.96.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (MMSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that utilizes a multi-manager approach to provide exposure to small-cap US growth stocks. MMSC was launched on Oct 13, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

