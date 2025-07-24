Corps Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up 3.7% of Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 49,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 42,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 444.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 174,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 142,265 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,578,274. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

