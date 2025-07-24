Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.05. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.