Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $13.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 8.4% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,509,000 after buying an additional 6,014,153 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,781,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,265,000 after acquiring an additional 126,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,599,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,480,000 after acquiring an additional 188,313 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,460,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,658,000 after acquiring an additional 173,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,527,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,524,000 after acquiring an additional 261,121 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 78,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
