Davis Rea LTD. Takes $3.23 Million Position in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CGI Group by 239.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of CGI Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI Group by 7,051.9% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,430. CGI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.85 and a 1 year high of $122.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

About CGI Group

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

