One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VTV stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.46. 2,745,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,791. The stock has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.