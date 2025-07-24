Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 144.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.4% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.5%

AMD opened at $158.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $174.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

