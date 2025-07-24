Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $451,985,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $229,987,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47,002.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 433,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,579,000 after buying an additional 432,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $419.33 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.32.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

