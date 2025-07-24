Opes Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $406.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average is $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

