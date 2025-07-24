One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in RTX by 22.4% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in RTX by 106.2% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 236,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,550,000 after purchasing an additional 121,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE RTX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.64. The company had a trading volume of 608,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average is $132.07. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $104.02 and a one year high of $157.19.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

