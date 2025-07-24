Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.6% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after buying an additional 2,873,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after buying an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,842.60. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $285.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,963,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,168,377. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $291.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.