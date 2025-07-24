ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys 211 Shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 181.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in argenex were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in argenex by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in argenex by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in argenex in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in argenex by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Baird R W raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on argenex in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on argenex from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $728.06.

argenex Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $9.00 on Thursday, reaching $584.42. The company had a trading volume of 99,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $565.45 and its 200-day moving average is $599.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.37. argenex SE has a 52 week low of $471.97 and a 52 week high of $678.21.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.34 million. argenex had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 40.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

argenex Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

