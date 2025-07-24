Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 163,241 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,849 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,897,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,236,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $283.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.70 and a 200 day moving average of $221.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $291.74.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,540,070.44. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.08.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

