Holistic Financial Partners Sells 282 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after buying an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,897,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,236,011,000 after buying an additional 5,783,988 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.08.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $283.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.40. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $291.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

