Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,322 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 7.7% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $369,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.45. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

