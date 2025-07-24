Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Issues Earnings Results

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.150-10.30 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.99. 3,719,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,917. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $128.22 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fiserv stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.