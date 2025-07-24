GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Position Raised by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for 1.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1,638.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $460.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $625.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $502.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.41. The firm has a market cap of $170.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $633.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.