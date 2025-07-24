O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78, Zacks reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.850-2.950 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.94. 1,236,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,582. The company has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $70.05 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,767.20. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.