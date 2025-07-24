Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $2.38 Million in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,835,226,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Comcast by 724.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $374,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after buying an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

