Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Decreased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.13.

Chevron Stock Up 1.9%

CVX opened at $152.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.73. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $267.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

