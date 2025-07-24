Kelman Lazarov Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

