Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Lazard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lazard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Lazard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lazard from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Lazard Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LAZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.85. 333,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. Lazard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Lazard had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 69.69%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

