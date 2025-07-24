Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $27.26 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.9% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $27,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.80. 54,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,837. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $103.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.31.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.