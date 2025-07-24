Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $27.26 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.9% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $27,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.
STIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.80. 54,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,837. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $103.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.31.
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
