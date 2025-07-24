General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 2.6% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GIS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.95. 1,688,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,563. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

