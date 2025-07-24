Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 31,311 Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Expand Energy Stock Up 1.7%

EXE stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.33. 804,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,419. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.79.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.91%.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

