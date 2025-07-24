Brookwood Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,455,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

MU stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,498,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,400,289. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $129.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

