SAP (NYSE:SAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07, Zacks reports. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.30. 581,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SAP has a 12 month low of $194.93 and a 12 month high of $313.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SAP by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 49.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $2,681,000.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

