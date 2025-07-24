Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.885. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

PKG traded up $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $208.70. The company had a trading volume of 224,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.07 and its 200 day moving average is $200.85.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 538.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 73.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.