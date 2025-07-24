Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.885. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.
Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance
Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 538.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 73.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
