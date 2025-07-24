Brookwood Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 77,276 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

BALT stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.35. 314,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,618. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

