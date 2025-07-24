Brookwood Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after buying an additional 2,640,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,858,418,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after buying an additional 10,945,679 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 57,425,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,576,000 after buying an additional 2,841,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. 14,726,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,973,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $200.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

