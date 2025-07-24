Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,536 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 6.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.28% of Capital One Financial worth $194,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.07. 1,655,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,268. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.40.

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

