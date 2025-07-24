BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given “Sell” Rating at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.30% from the stock’s current price.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

BHP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.52. 190,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,264. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

