Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 166,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 65,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uptown Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.05. The stock had a trading volume of 952,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,063. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day moving average of $108.32. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

